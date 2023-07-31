Shintaro Mochizuki (No. 196 ranking) will take on Gregoire Barrere (No. 53) in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Monday, July 31.

In the Round of 64, Barrere is the favorite against Mochizuki, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gregoire Barrere has a 64.9% chance to win.

Shintaro Mochizuki Gregoire Barrere +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

Mochizuki advanced past Kyle Seelig 6-3, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Barrere is coming off a 3-6, 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

Mochizuki has played 19 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Mochizuki has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.4 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.5% of games.

In his 45 matches in the past year across all court types, Barrere is averaging 25.7 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

Barrere is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Mochizuki and Barrere have not matched up on the court.

