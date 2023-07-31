In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 116-ranked Yue Yuan against No. 45 Shuai Zhang.

Yuan carries -225 odds to secure a win against Zhang (+170).

Shuai Zhang vs. Yue Yuan Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Shuai Zhang vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yue Yuan has a 69.2% chance to win.

Shuai Zhang Yue Yuan +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Shuai Zhang vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights

Zhang is coming off a defeat to No. 107-ranked Tereza Martincova, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

Yuan is coming off a 6-7, 6-3, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 78-ranked Claire Liu in the Round of 32 at the BNP Paribas Poland Open.

Zhang has played 19.0 games per match in her 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Zhang has played 19.1 games per match in her 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Yuan has played 17 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 22.7 games per match and winning 52.3% of those games.

Yuan has played 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.3 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.

On December 11, 2021, Zhang and Yuan met in the WTA 125K Angers, France Women Singles 2021 semifinals. Zhang took home the win 6-4, 6-0.

Zhang and Yuan have played two total sets, with Zhang claiming two of them and Yuan zero.

Zhang has the upper hand in 16 total games against Yuan, claiming 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Zhang and Yuan are averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets.

