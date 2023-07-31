In a match scheduled for Monday, Lauren Davis (No. 54 in rankings) will take on Sloane Stephens (No. 40) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

Stephens has -155 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Davis (+120).

Sloane Stephens vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 60.8% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Lauren Davis -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Sloane Stephens vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

Stephens last competed on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, and the matchup ended in a 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 21-ranked Donna Vekic .

Davis defeated Ashlyn Krueger 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Stephens has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.3 games per match.

In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, Stephens has played an average of 20.8 games.

Davis has played 45 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.2% of those games.

In 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Davis has averaged 21.2 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 53.3% of those games.

Stephens and Davis have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Hobart International Round of 32. Davis claimed victory in that matchup 6-2, 6-2.

In two total sets against one another, Davis has clinched two, while Stephens has secured zero.

Davis and Stephens have matched up in 16 total games, with Davis taking 12 and Stephens securing four.

Stephens and Davis have faced off one time, averaging 16 games and two sets per match.

