Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Citi Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 35-ranked Petra Martic versus No. 32 Sorana Cirstea.
In the Round of 32, Cirstea is favored over Martic, with -120 odds compared to the underdog's -110.
Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Sorana Cirstea
|Petra Martic
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights
- In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Cirstea was beaten by No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.
- In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Martic was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 2-6, 5-7.
- Cirstea has played 23.0 games per match in her 38 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Through 25 matches over the past year on hard courts, Cirstea has played 21.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.
- Martic has averaged 22.2 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.
- Through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, Martic has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.
- Cirstea and Martic have not played each other since 2015.
