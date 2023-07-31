In the Citi Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 35-ranked Petra Martic versus No. 32 Sorana Cirstea.

In the Round of 32, Cirstea is favored over Martic, with -120 odds compared to the underdog's -110.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 54.5% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Petra Martic -120 Odds to Win Match -110 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Sorana Cirstea vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Cirstea was beaten by No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Wimbledon (her previous tournament), Martic was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 2-6, 5-7.

Cirstea has played 23.0 games per match in her 38 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 25 matches over the past year on hard courts, Cirstea has played 21.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

Martic has averaged 22.2 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.

Through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, Martic has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

Cirstea and Martic have not played each other since 2015.

