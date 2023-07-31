Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis against No. 113 Taro Daniel.
Kokkinakis is favored (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Daniel, who is +135.
Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, July 31
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Taro Daniel
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights
- Daniel came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag (his last match).
- In his last match on July 26, 2023, Kokkinakis came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Daniel has played 23.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.
- Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Daniel has played 22.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.
- Kokkinakis has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.
- Kokkinakis has averaged 28.0 games per match (26.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.5% of those games.
- Daniel and Kokkinakis have not played each other since 2015.
