In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis against No. 113 Taro Daniel.

Kokkinakis is favored (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Daniel, who is +135.

Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

  • Tournament: The Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, July 31
  • Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Court Surface: Hard

Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 63.6% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Thanasi Kokkinakis
+135 Odds to Win Match -175
42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6%
46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

  • Daniel came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag (his last match).
  • In his last match on July 26, 2023, Kokkinakis came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Daniel has played 23.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.
  • Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Daniel has played 22.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.
  • Kokkinakis has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.
  • Kokkinakis has averaged 28.0 games per match (26.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.5% of those games.
  • Daniel and Kokkinakis have not played each other since 2015.

