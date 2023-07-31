In the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis against No. 113 Taro Daniel.

Kokkinakis is favored (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Daniel, who is +135.

Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thanasi Kokkinakis has a 63.6% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Thanasi Kokkinakis +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Taro Daniel vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

Daniel came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag (his last match).

In his last match on July 26, 2023, Kokkinakis came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.

Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Daniel has played 23.6 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Daniel has played 22.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.

Kokkinakis has played 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.5% of those games.

Kokkinakis has averaged 28.0 games per match (26.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.5% of those games.

Daniel and Kokkinakis have not played each other since 2015.

