In the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, Clara Tauson (ranked No. 91) faces Tatjana Maria (No. 65).

In this Round of 32 match against Maria (+115), Tauson is the favorite with -150 odds.

Tatjana Maria vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

Round: Round of 32

Date: Monday, July 31

Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Location: Prague, Czechia

Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 60.0% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Clara Tauson +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Tatjana Maria vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

Maria was defeated 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 against Laura Siegemund in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open (her last match).

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Tauson lost 4-6, 0-6 versus Maria.

Maria has played 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

Maria has played 19.9 games per match in her 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Tauson has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.8% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Tauson has averaged 18.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.7% of those games.

Maria and Tauson have met one time dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 16. Maria won that matchup 6-4, 6-0.

In two sets between Maria and Tauson, Maria has yet to lose one.

Maria and Tauson have faced off in 16 total games, with Maria taking 12 and Tauson securing four.

Tauson and Maria have played one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

