Triston Casas -- hitting .406 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

George Kirby

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Casas is hitting .253 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

In 56.0% of his games this season (51 of 91), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39 of 91 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Home Away 43 GP 47 .270 AVG .237 .399 OBP .316 .467 SLG .494 15 XBH 18 5 HR 11 18 RBI 22 39/30 K/BB 48/18 0 SB 0

