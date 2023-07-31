In the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, Xinyu Wang (ranked No. 73) meets Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 117).

In the Round of 32, Wang is favored over Kuzmova, with -140 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 58.3% chance to win.

Viktoria Kuzmova Xinyu Wang +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Kuzmova defeated Chloe Paquet 6-2, 6-4.

Wang is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 128-ranked Sofia Kenin in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

Kuzmova has played 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.8 games per match.

Kuzmova has played 20.8 games per match in her 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Wang is averaging 21.0 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Wang has played 30 matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Kuzmova and Wang have not played each other since 2015.

