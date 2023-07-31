Xiyu Wang (No. 80 ranking) will face Xinyu Wang (No. 71) in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, July 31.

Wang is getting -175 odds to claim a win versus Wang (+135).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Xiyu Wang vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Xiyu Wang vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 63.6% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Xinyu Wang -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Xiyu Wang vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Wang most recently played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Lin Zhu .

Wang is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 128-ranked Sofia Kenin in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

Wang has played 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Wang has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 49.9% of games.

Wang has averaged 21.0 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.7% of the games.

On hard courts, Wang has played 30 matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In the one match between Wang and Wang dating back to 2015, in the 2019 WTA Tianjin, China Women Singles qualifying round, Wang came out on top 6-3, 6-2.

Wang and Wang have matched up in two sets against on another, with Wang taking two of them.

Wang has bettered Wang in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% winning percentage.

In one match between Wang and Wang, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.