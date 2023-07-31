Tyler Glasnow will start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 457 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.244 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (5-7) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the New York Mets.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

German has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Hunter Brown 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Brandon Bielak 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Domingo Germán J.P. France

