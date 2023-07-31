Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays play at Yankee Stadium on Monday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Torres Stats

Torres has 101 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .258/.322/.426 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 38 walks and 42 RBI (54 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .298/.414/.685 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays' Tyler Glasnow (4-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Glasnow has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0 at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 106 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.333/.441 on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 106 hits with 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 51 RBI.

He has a .315/.401/.503 slash line on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5

