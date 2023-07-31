No. 102-ranked Yosuke Watanuki will meet No. 89 Yibing Wu in the Citi Open Round of 64 on Monday, July 31.

Wu is favored (-185) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Watanuki, who is +140.

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Yibing Wu Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, July 31

Monday, July 31 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yibing Wu has a 64.9% chance to win.

Yosuke Watanuki Yibing Wu +140 Odds to Win Match -185 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Yosuke Watanuki vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights

Watanuki most recently competed on July 7, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 21-ranked Alexander Zverev .

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open, Wu went down 4-6, 6-7 versus Taylor Fritz.

Watanuki has played 34 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Watanuki has played an average of 22.5 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Wu has played 33 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 26.7 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

In 20 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wu has averaged 28.3 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 52.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Watanuki and Wu have not met on the court.

