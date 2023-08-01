Aaron Judge and his .512 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

In 63.5% of his 52 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (30.8%), leaving the park in 8.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 23 games this year (44.2%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (61.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (19.2%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .235 AVG .375 .360 OBP .495 .500 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 18 RBI 24 40/21 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

