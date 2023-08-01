On Tuesday, Felipe Alves (No. 176 in the world) meets Alejandro Tabilo (No. 125) in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.

Against the underdog Alves (+190), Tabilo is favored (-250) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Felipe Alves Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Felipe Alves Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Tabilo has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alejandro Tabilo Felipe Alves -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Felipe Alves Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on July 22, 2023 (his last match), Tabilo was defeated by Damir Dzumhur 4-6, 6-4, 6-7.

Alves last played on June 29, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was taken down 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 6-7 by No. 106-ranked Radu Albot.

Tabilo has played 25.5 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 17 matches over the past year on hard courts, Tabilo has played 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.1% of them.

Alves has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.8% of the games.

In one match on hard courts in the past year, Alves has averaged 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set, winning 50.0% of those games.

Tabilo and Alves have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.