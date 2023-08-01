On Tuesday, Aleksandar Vukic (No. 62 in the world) faces Brandon Nakashima (No. 70) in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.

In the Round of 64, Nakashima is the favorite against Vukic, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +180.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Brandon Nakashima +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 44.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

Vukic most recently hit the court on July 30, 2023 in the finals of the Truist Atlanta Open, and the match ended in a 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz .

In the Truist Atlanta Open (his most recent tournament), Nakashima was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 32-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7.

Vukic has played 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

Vukic has played 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.8 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.3% of those games.

Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 24.1 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set, winning 52.1% of those games.

Vukic and Nakashima each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on June 26, 2023, with Vukic finishing on top 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

Nakashima and Vukic have competed in five sets against each other, with Nakashima winning three of them.

Nakashima has bettered Vukic in 31 of 53 total games between them, good for a 58.5% winning percentage.

In their two matches against each other, Vukic and Nakashima are averaging 26.5 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.