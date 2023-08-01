On Tuesday, Skander Mansouri (No. 296 in the world) meets Alex de Minaur (No. 19) in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.

In the Round of 32, de Minaur is the favorite against Mansouri, with -2500 odds compared to the underdog's +875.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alex de Minaur vs. Skander Mansouri Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alex de Minaur vs. Skander Mansouri Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 96.2% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Skander Mansouri -2500 Odds to Win Match +875 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.3% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 70.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 29.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alex de Minaur vs. Skander Mansouri Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, de Minaur was eliminated by No. 38-ranked Ugo Humbert, 6-7, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.

Mansouri is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 249-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, de Minaur has played an average of 23.7 games (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

de Minaur has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Mansouri has played four total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.3% of the games. He averages 18.5 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, de Minaur and Mansouri have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.