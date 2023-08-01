Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .272.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 85th in slugging.
- Verdugo is batting .222 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 64 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 93), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.1% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.311
|AVG
|.229
|.384
|OBP
|.300
|.508
|SLG
|.330
|26
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|29/19
|K/BB
|31/17
|2
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
