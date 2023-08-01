In the Generali Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 57-ranked Alexei Popyrin takes on No. 67 Arthur Rinderknech.

Rinderknech is favored (-125) in this match, compared to the underdog Popyrin, who is +100.

Alexei Popyrin vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Alexei Popyrin vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 55.6% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Arthur Rinderknech +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Alexei Popyrin vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

In his last match on July 30, 2023, Popyrin took home the win 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 versus Stan Wawrinka in the finals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

On July 30, 2023, Rinderknech won his most recent match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, over Joris de Loore in the finals of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

Popyrin has played 28.0 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Popyrin has played 16 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rinderknech is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.1% of those games.

Rinderknech has averaged 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through 12 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head meetings, Popyrin and Rinderknech have split 1-1. Popyrin took their most recent clash on June 13, 2023, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Popyrin has won four sets against Rinderknech (good for a 57.1% win percentage), compared to Rinderknech's three.

Including all matches between Popyrin and Rinderknech, each has secured 35 games.

In their two matches against each other, Popyrin and Rinderknech are averaging 35.0 games and 3.5 sets.

