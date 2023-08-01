Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 90 hits.
- In 65.3% of his games this season (64 of 98), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has had an RBI in 28 games this season (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (36 of 98), with two or more runs eight times (8.2%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|43
|.289
|AVG
|.188
|.360
|OBP
|.291
|.466
|SLG
|.273
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|45/19
|K/BB
|52/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 21st, 1.023 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
