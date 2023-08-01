On Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 90 hits.

In 65.3% of his games this season (64 of 98), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has had an RBI in 28 games this season (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (36 of 98), with two or more runs eight times (8.2%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 43 .289 AVG .188 .360 OBP .291 .466 SLG .273 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 45/19 K/BB 52/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings