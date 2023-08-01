On Tuesday, Aslan Karatsev (No. 75 in the world) faces Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

Tiafoe has -350 odds to secure a win versus Karatsev (+240).

Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 77.8% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Frances Tiafoe +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +800 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 41 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59

Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

Karatsev took down Kiranpal Pannu 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

In his most recent match on July 8, 2023, Tiafoe was defeated 2-6, 3-6, 2-6 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.

Karatsev has played 51 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Karatsev has played an average of 24.0 games (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 61 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Tiafoe is averaging 27.0 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Tiafoe has played 40 matches and averaged 26.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

On June 1, 2023, Karatsev and Tiafoe played in the French Open Round of 64. Tiafoe took home the win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Tiafoe has won three sets versus Karatsev (good for a 75.0% win percentage), compared to Karatsev's one.

Tiafoe has defeated Karatsev in 22 of 38 total games between them, good for a 57.9% win rate.

In one match between Karatsev and Tiafoe, they have played 38.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

