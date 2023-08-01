In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 229-ranked Barbora Palicova takes on No. 181 Emiliana Arango.

With -155 odds, Arango is the favorite against Palicova (+120) in this match.

Barbora Palicova vs. Emiliana Arango Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Barbora Palicova vs. Emiliana Arango Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emiliana Arango has a 60.8% chance to win.

Barbora Palicova Emiliana Arango +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Barbora Palicova vs. Emiliana Arango Trends and Insights

Palicova last competed on July 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Hamburg, and the match finished in a 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 222-ranked Daria Saville .

Arango advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 125-ranked Nao Hibino 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday.

Through eight matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Palicova has played 20.3 games per match and won 45.1% of them.

Palicova has played three matches on hard courts over the past year, and 18.0 games per match.

Arango has played 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.1 games per match and winning 48.0% of those games.

Through one match on hard courts in the past year, Arango has averaged 15.0 games per match and 7.5 games per set, winning 20.0% of those games.

Palicova and Arango have not played each other since 2015.

