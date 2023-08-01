Barbora Palicova vs. Emiliana Arango: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Livesport Prague Open 2021
In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 229-ranked Barbora Palicova takes on No. 181 Emiliana Arango.
With -155 odds, Arango is the favorite against Palicova (+120) in this match.
Barbora Palicova vs. Emiliana Arango Match Information
- Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 1
- Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Court Surface: Hard
Barbora Palicova vs. Emiliana Arango Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emiliana Arango has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Barbora Palicova
|Emiliana Arango
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|49.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.2
Barbora Palicova vs. Emiliana Arango Trends and Insights
- Palicova last competed on July 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Hamburg, and the match finished in a 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 222-ranked Daria Saville .
- Arango advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down No. 125-ranked Nao Hibino 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday.
- Through eight matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Palicova has played 20.3 games per match and won 45.1% of them.
- Palicova has played three matches on hard courts over the past year, and 18.0 games per match.
- Arango has played 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.1 games per match and winning 48.0% of those games.
- Through one match on hard courts in the past year, Arango has averaged 15.0 games per match and 7.5 games per set, winning 20.0% of those games.
- Palicova and Arango have not played each other since 2015.
