On Tuesday, Barbora Strycova (No. 427 in the world) meets Ankita Raina (No. 196) in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

Strycova is getting -650 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Raina (+400).

Barbora Strycova vs. Ankita Raina Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Barbora Strycova vs. Ankita Raina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Strycova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Barbora Strycova Ankita Raina -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 61.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.2

Barbora Strycova vs. Ankita Raina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 (her last match), Strycova lost to Magda Linette 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.

Despite losing 0-6, 0-6 in the qualifying round against Dayana Yastremska, Raina remains in the tournament.

Through nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Strycova has played 20.7 games per match and won 46.8% of them.

In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Raina is averaging 24.1 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

Raina has averaged 22.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set in nine matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Strycova and Raina have not played against each other.

