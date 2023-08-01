Barbora Strycova vs. Ankita Raina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Livesport Prague Open 2021
On Tuesday, Barbora Strycova (No. 427 in the world) meets Ankita Raina (No. 196) in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
Strycova is getting -650 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Raina (+400).
Barbora Strycova vs. Ankita Raina Match Information
- Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 1
- Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Court Surface: Hard
Barbora Strycova vs. Ankita Raina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Strycova has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Barbora Strycova
|Ankita Raina
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+400
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|20.0%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|61.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.2
Barbora Strycova vs. Ankita Raina Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 6, 2023 (her last match), Strycova lost to Magda Linette 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.
- Despite losing 0-6, 0-6 in the qualifying round against Dayana Yastremska, Raina remains in the tournament.
- Through nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Strycova has played 20.7 games per match and won 46.8% of them.
- In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Raina is averaging 24.1 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.
- Raina has averaged 22.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set in nine matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.7% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Strycova and Raina have not played against each other.
