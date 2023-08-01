In the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on Tuesday, Beibit Zhukayev (ranked No. 258) faces Ilya Ivashka (No. 113).

With -450 odds, Ivashka is the favorite against Zhukayev (+310) in this matchup.

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Ilya Ivashka Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Ilya Ivashka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ilya Ivashka has an 81.8% chance to win.

Beibit Zhukayev Ilya Ivashka +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 33.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.5

Beibit Zhukayev vs. Ilya Ivashka Trends and Insights

By beating Keegan Smith 6-3, 6-1 on Monday, Zhukayev reached the Round of 32.

Ivashka last played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 24-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

Zhukayev has played eight matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches).

Zhukayev has played two matches on hard courts over the past year, and 15.5 games per match (15.5 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Ivashka has played 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.3% of the games. He averages 26.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, Ivashka has averaged 27.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 49.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Zhukayev and Ivashka have not played against each other.

