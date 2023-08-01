In a match slated for Tuesday, Juncheng Shang (No. 149 in rankings) will take on Ben Shelton (No. 43) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

In the Round of 32, Shelton is the favorite against Shang, with -130 odds compared to the underdog's +100.

Ben Shelton vs. Juncheng Shang Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Ben Shelton vs. Juncheng Shang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 56.5% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Juncheng Shang -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Ben Shelton vs. Juncheng Shang Trends and Insights

Shelton lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Shang in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open (his most recent match).

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Shang took home the victory against No. 155-ranked Emilio Gomez, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Shelton has played 29.8 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Shelton has played 30.1 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Shang has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.7% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

In 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Shang has averaged 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.

In the lone match between Shelton and Shang dating back to 2015, in the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32, Shang was victorious 6-4, 6-4.

In two sets between Shang and Shelton, Shang has yet to drop one.

Shang has defeated Shelton in 12 of 20 total games between them, good for a 60.0% win rate.

In one match between Shelton and Shang, they have played 20 games and two sets per match on average.

