In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 88 in rankings) will meet Bernarda Pera (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

Fernandez is getting -155 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 against Pera (+120).

Bernarda Pera vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Bernarda Pera vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 60.8% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Leylah Annie Fernandez +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Bernarda Pera vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Hamburg on July 27, 2023 (her last match), Pera lost to Diana Shnaider 1-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Fernandez will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 74-ranked Katie Boulter in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 48 matches over the past year (across all court types), Pera has played 22.5 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

On hard courts, Pera has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 49.0% of games.

In the past year, Fernandez has played 38 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.3% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

On hard courts, Fernandez has played 26 matches and averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Pera and Fernandez have played in the last five years.

