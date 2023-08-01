Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Billy McKinney and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.
- This year, McKinney has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 33 games (57.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (15.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.296
|AVG
|.139
|.377
|OBP
|.225
|.648
|SLG
|.167
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|11/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.