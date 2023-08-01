Billy McKinney and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.
  • This year, McKinney has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 33 games (57.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (15.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.296 AVG .139
.377 OBP .225
.648 SLG .167
8 XBH 1
5 HR 0
9 RBI 1
11/7 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 116 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9).
