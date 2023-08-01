Billy McKinney and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.

This year, McKinney has recorded at least one hit in 19 of 33 games (57.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (15.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .296 AVG .139 .377 OBP .225 .648 SLG .167 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 11/7 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

