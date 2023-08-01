After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .245.

Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), with multiple hits 10 times (17.5%).

In three games this year, he has homered (5.3%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Arroyo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (20 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .273 AVG .220 .316 OBP .233 .443 SLG .310 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 14 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings