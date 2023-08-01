Connor Wong and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (95 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on August 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .250 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 55.8% of his 77 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 77), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had an RBI in 15 games this season (19.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this year (42.9%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .296 AVG .203 .350 OBP .258 .480 SLG .325 13 XBH 13 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 41/8 K/BB 51/8 3 SB 1

