In the Mifel Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 84-ranked Dominik Koepfer faces No. 121 Tomas Barrios Vera.

Against the underdog Barrios Vera (+180), Koepfer is the favorite (-250) to advance to the Round of 16.

Dominik Koepfer vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Dominik Koepfer vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominik Koepfer has a 71.4% chance to win.

Dominik Koepfer Tomas Barrios Vera -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Dominik Koepfer vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Trends and Insights

Koepfer is coming off a loss to No. 46-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 2-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at the Truist Atlanta Open.

Barrios Vera last played on July 23, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and was defeated 2-6, 4-6 by No. 176-ranked Jesper de Jong.

In his 10 matches over the past year across all court types, Koepfer has played an average of 25.2 games (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Koepfer has played an average of 26.2 games (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

Barrios Vera is averaging 24.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 20 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.9% of those games.

Barrios Vera is averaging 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 8.6 games per set in two matches on hard courts in the past year.

Koepfer and Barrios Vera have met three times dating back to 2015, and Koepfer has a 2-1 advantage, including a 7-6, 7-5 win in their most recent matchup on April 9, 2023 at the ATP Challenger San Luis Potosi, Mexico Men Singles 2023.

Koepfer and Barrios Vera have matched up in seven sets against on another, with Koepfer claiming four of them.

Koepfer has the upper hand in 83 total games versus Barrios Vera, claiming 42 of them.

Barrios Vera and Koepfer have matched up three times, and they have averaged 27.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

