Dusan Lajovic (No. 66 ranking) will face Zhizhen Zhang (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open on Tuesday, August 1.

Zhang is getting -120 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Lajovic (-105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 54.5% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Zhizhen Zhang -105 Odds to Win Match -120 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

Lajovic is coming off a defeat to No. 71-ranked Arthur Fils, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open.

In the Hamburg European Open (his previous tournament), Zhang was defeated in the semifinals by No. 57-ranked Laslo Djere, 3-6, 2-6.

In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Lajovic has played an average of 22.7 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Lajovic has played 30 matches over the past year, totaling 22.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.

Zhang has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.2% of those games.

On clay, Zhang has played 18 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Lajovic and Zhang have played one time dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 128. Zhang was victorious in that bout 6-1, 4-1.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.