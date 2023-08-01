Dusan Lajovic (No. 66 ranking) will face Zhizhen Zhang (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open on Tuesday, August 1.

Zhang is getting -120 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Lajovic (-105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

  • Tournament: The Generali Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 1
  • Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
  • Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 54.5% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Zhizhen Zhang
-105 Odds to Win Match -120
51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5%
49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

  • Lajovic is coming off a defeat to No. 71-ranked Arthur Fils, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open.
  • In the Hamburg European Open (his previous tournament), Zhang was defeated in the semifinals by No. 57-ranked Laslo Djere, 3-6, 2-6.
  • In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Lajovic has played an average of 22.7 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
  • On clay, Lajovic has played 30 matches over the past year, totaling 22.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.
  • Zhang has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.2% of those games.
  • On clay, Zhang has played 18 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.
  • Lajovic and Zhang have played one time dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 128. Zhang was victorious in that bout 6-1, 4-1.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.