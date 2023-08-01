Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Generali Open
Dusan Lajovic (No. 66 ranking) will face Zhizhen Zhang (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open on Tuesday, August 1.
Zhang is getting -120 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Lajovic (-105).
Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information
- Tournament: The Generali Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 1
- Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
- Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
- Court Surface: Clay
Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Dusan Lajovic
|Zhizhen Zhang
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|49.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.6
Dusan Lajovic vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights
- Lajovic is coming off a defeat to No. 71-ranked Arthur Fils, 5-7, 5-7, in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open.
- In the Hamburg European Open (his previous tournament), Zhang was defeated in the semifinals by No. 57-ranked Laslo Djere, 3-6, 2-6.
- In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Lajovic has played an average of 22.7 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Lajovic has played 30 matches over the past year, totaling 22.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.
- Zhang has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.2% of those games.
- On clay, Zhang has played 18 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.
- Lajovic and Zhang have played one time dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 128. Zhang was victorious in that bout 6-1, 4-1.
