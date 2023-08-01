In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, Emil Ruusuvuori (ranked No. 55) faces Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 31).

With -155 odds, Ruusuvuori is favored over Nishioka (+120) in this matchup.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 60.8% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Yoshihito Nishioka -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Ruusuvuori beat No. 109-ranked Constant Lestienne, 6-4, 6-4.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open, Nishioka lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 against Aleksandar Vukic.

Ruusuvuori has played 60 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.4 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Ruusuvuori has played 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 47 matches in the past year across all court types, Nishioka is averaging 25.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of those games.

Nishioka has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.

Ruusuvuori has put up a 3-0 record versus Nishioka. Their last match was a 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory for Ruusuvuori in the Wimbledon Round of 128 on June 28, 2022.

In terms of sets, Ruusuvuori has won seven against Nishioka (87.5%), while Nishioka has clinched one.

Ruusuvuori has captured 46 games (61.3% win rate) against Nishioka, who has secured 29 games.

In three matches between Ruusuvuori and Nishioka, they have played 25 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

