In the Generali Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem versus No. 135 Facundo Bagnis.

In this Round of 32 match against Bagnis (+210), Thiem is the favorite with -275 odds.

Facundo Bagnis vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Facundo Bagnis vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 73.3% chance to win.

Facundo Bagnis Dominic Thiem +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Facundo Bagnis vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Bagnis defeated Ivan Gakhov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Thiem last played on July 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag and was defeated 3-6, 5-7 by No. 33-ranked Jiri Lehecka.

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bagnis has played 23.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

In his 20 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Bagnis has played an average of 23.4 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Thiem has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.1% of those games.

Thiem has averaged 22.8 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 19 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

On July 24, 2023, Bagnis and Thiem played in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round of 32. Thiem took home the win 6-4, 7-5.

In two total sets against each other, Thiem has clinched two, while Bagnis has secured zero.

Thiem and Bagnis have squared off in 22 total games, and Thiem has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Bagnis and Thiem are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

