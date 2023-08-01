Gabriela Knutson vs. Tereza Martincova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Livesport Prague Open 2021
On Tuesday, Tereza Martincova (No. 109 in the world) takes on Gabriela Knutson (No. 240) in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
With -210 odds, Martincova is favored over Knutson (+160) in this matchup.
Gabriela Knutson vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information
- Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 1
- Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Court Surface: Hard
Gabriela Knutson vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Gabriela Knutson
|Tereza Martincova
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|32.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|67.7
Gabriela Knutson vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 297-ranked Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday, Knutson reached the Round of 32.
- Martincova last played on July 26, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open and was taken down 2-6, 2-6 by No. 109-ranked Yanina Wickmayer.
- In her one match over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Knutson has played an average of 15.0 games.
- Knutson has played one match on hard courts over the past year, and 15.0 games per match.
- Martincova has averaged 22.7 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.
- Martincova is averaging 22.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Knutson and Martincova have played in the last five years.
