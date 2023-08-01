On Tuesday, Tereza Martincova (No. 109 in the world) takes on Gabriela Knutson (No. 240) in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

With -210 odds, Martincova is favored over Knutson (+160) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Gabriela Knutson vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Gabriela Knutson vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Gabriela Knutson Tereza Martincova +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 32.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Gabriela Knutson vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights

By beating No. 297-ranked Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday, Knutson reached the Round of 32.

Martincova last played on July 26, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open and was taken down 2-6, 2-6 by No. 109-ranked Yanina Wickmayer.

In her one match over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Knutson has played an average of 15.0 games.

Knutson has played one match on hard courts over the past year, and 15.0 games per match.

Martincova has averaged 22.7 games per match through her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.

Martincova is averaging 22.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Knutson and Martincova have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.