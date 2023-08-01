After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .198.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 31 of 56 games this season (55.4%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.9%).

In 23.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .181 AVG .216 .256 OBP .292 .371 SLG .500 8 XBH 13 6 HR 8 16 RBI 19 28/10 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings