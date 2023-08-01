In the Mifel Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 136-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante versus No. 410 Gonzalo Lama.

With -550 odds, Tirante is the favorite against Lama (+375) in this matchup.

Gonzalo Lama vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Gonzalo Lama vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Agustin Tirante has an 84.6% chance to win.

Gonzalo Lama Thiago Agustin Tirante +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 28.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 71.6

Gonzalo Lama vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Trends and Insights

By taking down Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 on Sunday, Lama advanced to the Round of 32.

In his last match in the qualifying round of the Hamburg European Open, Tirante lost 1-6, 6-7 versus Kimmer Coppejans.

Lama has played 11.0 games per match (11.0 in best-of-three matches) in his one match over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Tirante has averaged 22.1 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 16 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.2% of the games.

On hard courts, Tirante has played three matches and averaged 18.0 games per match (18.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set.

In head-to-head matchups, Lama has two wins, while Tirante has one. In their last match on March 28, 2022, Tirante was victorious 7-6, 6-4.

Lama has claimed four sets versus Tirante (good for a 57.1% win percentage), compared to Tirante's three.

Lama and Tirante have competed in 74 total games, and Lama has won more often, securing 39 of them.

In three matches between Lama and Tirante, they have played 24.7 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

