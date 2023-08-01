Mackenzie McDonald (No. 60) will take on Grigor Dimitrov (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, August 1.

Dimitrov carries -190 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against McDonald (+145).

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 65.5% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Mackenzie McDonald -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Dimitrov most recently played on July 10, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon, and the matchup ended in a 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune .

McDonald took down Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Dimitrov has played 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 29 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Dimitrov has played 23.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.1% of them.

McDonald is averaging 24.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.2% of those games.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 42 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Dimitrov and McDonald have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 64. McDonald was victorious in that matchup 6-1, 6-4.

McDonald has secured two sets versus Dimitrov (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Dimitrov's zero.

McDonald has taken down Dimitrov in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% win rate.

In one match between Dimitrov and McDonald, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

