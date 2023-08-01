Hailey Baptiste (No. 204 ranking) will meet Karolina Pliskova (No. 23) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, August 1.

With -225 odds, Pliskova is favored over Baptiste (+170) for this matchup.

Hailey Baptiste vs. Karolina Pliskova Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Hailey Baptiste vs. Karolina Pliskova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Hailey Baptiste Karolina Pliskova +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 38.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.4

Hailey Baptiste vs. Karolina Pliskova Trends and Insights

Baptiste took down Peyton Stearns 7-6, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Pliskova last played on July 5, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 2-6, 3-6 by No. 225-ranked Natalija Stevanovic.

In her 11 matches over the past year across all court types, Baptiste has played an average of 18.5 games.

In her six matches on hard courts over the past year, Baptiste has played an average of 18.5 games.

Pliskova is averaging 20.9 games per match in her 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.1% of those games.

Pliskova has played 43 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 54.9% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Baptiste and Pliskova have not played against each other.

