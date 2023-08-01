Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .256 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (36 of 56), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|.252
|AVG
|.261
|.288
|OBP
|.277
|.423
|SLG
|.409
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|20/4
|K/BB
|14/2
|6
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
