In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 17) faces Michael Mmoh (No. 112).

Against the underdog Mmoh (+310), Hurkacz is favored (-450) to make it to the Round of 16.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Michael Mmoh Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Michael Mmoh Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has an 81.8% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Michael Mmoh -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Michael Mmoh Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Hurkacz was defeated by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

Mmoh took home the win 6-3, 6-3 against Bradley Klahn in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Hurkacz has played 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 30.7 games per match (27.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 39 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has played an average of 29.0 games (26.9 in best-of-three matches).

Mmoh is averaging 27.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.6% of those games.

Mmoh has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 50.7% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Hurkacz and Mmoh have not met on the court.

