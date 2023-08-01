Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (119 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 over the course of his last games.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 41 of 74 games this year (55.4%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (14.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (21.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.8%).
  • In 23 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 35
.248 AVG .265
.291 OBP .349
.366 SLG .381
7 XBH 7
2 HR 3
11 RBI 17
13/5 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Eflin (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9).
