In a match slated for Tuesday, Ernesto Escobedo (No. 377 in rankings) will face Jason Jung (No. 276) in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.

With -120 odds, Escobedo is the favorite against Jung (-110) for this match.

Jason Jung vs. Ernesto Escobedo Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Jason Jung vs. Ernesto Escobedo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ernesto Escobedo has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jason Jung Ernesto Escobedo -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 48.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.2

Jason Jung vs. Ernesto Escobedo Trends and Insights

Jung is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 in the qualifying round versus Omni Kumar.

In the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC (his most recent tournament), Escobedo was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 198-ranked Brandon Holt, 4-6, 7-6, 2-6.

Jung has played three matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Jung has played 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his nine matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Escobedo is averaging 25.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.1% of those games.

Escobedo has played nine matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 49.1% of games.

In head-to-head meetings, Escobedo has collected three wins, while Jung has zero. In their most recent match on January 25, 2022, Escobedo was victorious 6-1, 6-4.

Escobedo and Jung have matched up in seven sets against each other, with Escobedo taking six of them.

Escobedo has the edge in 59 total games versus Jung, winning 40 of them.

In three matches between Jung and Escobedo, they have played 19.7 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

