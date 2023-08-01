The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .229.

Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in six games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 56 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .225 AVG .233 .264 OBP .263 .475 SLG .300 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 27/5 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings