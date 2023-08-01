In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Christopher O'Connell (No. 74 in rankings) will meet Laslo Djere (No. 38) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup against O'Connell (+140), Djere is favored to win with -185 odds.

Laslo Djere vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 64.9% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Christopher O'Connell -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Laslo Djere vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

Djere most recently competed on July 30, 2023 in the finals of the Hamburg European Open, and the matchup finished in a 5-7, 3-6 defeat by No. 19-ranked Alexander Zverev .

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, O'Connell went down 3-6, 4-6 versus Zsombor Piros.

Djere has played 25.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On clay, Djere has played 23 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.4% of games.

O'Connell has averaged 25.4 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.0% of the games.

In 15 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, O'Connell has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set, winning 50.1% of the games.

On September 1, 2020, Djere and O'Connell played in the US Open Round of 128. O'Connell took home the win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

O'Connell has secured three sets against Djere (good for a 75.0% win percentage), compared to Djere's one.

O'Connell has the upper hand in 43 total games against Djere, claiming 23 of them.

In one match between Djere and O'Connell, they have played 43.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

