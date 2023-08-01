Liberty vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 1
On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.2 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.9) -- square off when the New York Liberty (19-6) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (9-16) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES App.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and YES App
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9)
|167
|-485
|+370
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|166.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|166.5
|-450
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-9.5)
|167.5
|-500
|+350
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sparks have put together an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York is 5-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 24 games this season have gone over the point total.
- In the Sparks' 25 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.