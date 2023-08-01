Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (19-6) face Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (9-16) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES App.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: NBA TV and YES App

Liberty vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Sparks 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-3) Computer Predicted Total: 164.2

Liberty vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 9-15-0 this season.

Out of New York's 24 games so far this year, 15 have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

In 2023, the Liberty are second-best in the league offensively (88.6 points scored per game) and ranked fifth defensively (82.5 points conceded).

On the boards, New York is second-best in the league in rebounds (37.9 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (33.8 per game).

The Liberty are ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.2) and worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

The Liberty are the best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38%).

In 2023, the Liberty are eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2023, New York has taken 41.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 35.0% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 65.0% have been 2-pointers.

