Peyton Stearns vs. Magdalena Frech: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Citi Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 80-ranked Magdalena Frech versus No. 59 Peyton Stearns.
In the Round of 32, Stearns is the favorite against Frech, with -200 odds against the underdog's +155.
Peyton Stearns vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 1
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Peyton Stearns vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Peyton Stearns
|Magdalena Frech
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|54
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46
Peyton Stearns vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights
- Stearns is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 6-7, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Hailey Baptiste.
- Frech will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Clervie Ngounoue in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Stearns has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.6 games per match.
- On hard courts, Stearns has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Frech has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- In 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Frech has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 50.7% of those games.
- This is the first time that Stearns and Frech have matched up in the last five years.
