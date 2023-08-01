In the Citi Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 80-ranked Magdalena Frech versus No. 59 Peyton Stearns.

In the Round of 32, Stearns is the favorite against Frech, with -200 odds against the underdog's +155.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Peyton Stearns vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Peyton Stearns vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 66.7% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Magdalena Frech -200 Odds to Win Match +155 - Odds to Win Tournament +6600 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Peyton Stearns vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

Stearns is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 6-7, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Hailey Baptiste.

Frech will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-5 victory over Clervie Ngounoue in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Stearns has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Stearns has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Frech has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, Frech has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 50.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Stearns and Frech have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.