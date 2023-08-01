After batting .308 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mariners.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 102 hits, batting .264 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Devers has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 100 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (21.0%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Devers has had an RBI in 46 games this year (46.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (44.0%), including 13 multi-run games (13.0%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .279 AVG .246 .351 OBP .307 .495 SLG .541 24 XBH 24 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 50/14 1 SB 1

