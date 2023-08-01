The Seattle Mariners (55-51) and the Boston Red Sox (56-50) will match up on Tuesday, August 1 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryce Miller pitching for the Mariners and Brayan Bello taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (7-3, 3.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.66 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 37, or 54.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 37-31 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (54.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 29 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 25 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-1.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) Connor Wong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 5th

