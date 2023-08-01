Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Justin Turner and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox matchup at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Turner has recorded 112 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.356/.481 on the year.

Turner has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 102 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 35 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.330/.517 so far this year.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 108 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.315/.423 so far this year.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .295 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 62 walks and 36 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .266/.377/.412 on the year.

Crawford takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

