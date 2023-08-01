The Boston Red Sox (56-50) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (55-51), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryce Miller (7-3, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.66 ERA).

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (7-3, 3.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.66 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (7-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.66, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.

Bello is trying to pick up his 11th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Bello heads into this matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has not made an appearance so far in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

Brayan Bello vs. Mariners

He will match up with a Mariners squad that is hitting .233 as a unit (26th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .397 (22nd in the league) with 127 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Bello has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP while his opponents are batting .158.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller (7-3) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.96 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .214 in 14 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Miller has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

